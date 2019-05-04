More penalties for Ontario cannabis retailers who failed to open by deadline
A Canadian flag with a cannabis leaf flies on Parliament Hill during the 4/20 protest, Monday, April 20, 2015 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, May 4, 2019 12:14PM EDT
TORONTO -- More cannabis retailers in Ontario who failed to open their stores by a government-set deadline are facing further financial penalties.
The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario says it has penalized nine more outlets for not serving customers by April 30.
The government chose 25 retailers through a lottery to open the province's first brick-and-mortar cannabis stores on April 1, but fewer than half met the deadline.
The AGCO established a system of escalating financial penalties for retailers who were delayed.
The commission says it has gone ahead with a final draw-down on letters of credit submitted by seven of the licencees, taking $25,000 apiece from the $50,000 each initially provided.
That means those applicants have lost their entire $50,000 letter of credit.
The commission says it has also made draw downs of $12,500 on two other applicants -- one for the first time and the other for a second time.
The Ontario Public Service Employees Union issued a statement saying the latest penalties show a need for "a responsible public option for cannabis sales."
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Husband-and-wife team makes Snowbirds history
- Federal carbon tax ruled constitutional; Ottawa pressures premiers to get on board
- More penalties for Ontario cannabis retailers who failed to open by deadline
- $50-million Lotto Max prize to be split 20 ways
- Police east of Toronto charge 19-year-old with human trafficking offences