

CTVNews.ca Staff





The annual Bell Let's Talk Day began Wednesday with social media users starting the conversation on ending the stigma around mental health at the stroke of midnight.

Actor William Shatner was one of the first to tweet his support, followed by Canadian singers Jann Arden and Celine Dion, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and comedian Ellen DeGeneres.

“We’ve come so far, but there’s still a long way to go,” tweeted Trudeau.

“What the world needs more of is kindness. And better mental health,” said DeGeneres.

Bell, which owns CTV, is donating 5 cents for each text message, mobile and long-distance call and social media mention made by Bell Canada, Bell Aliant and Bell MTS customers before midnight on January 31st.

The company will also donate 5 cents for each tweet using the hashtag #BellLetsTalk, each view of the Bell Let's Talk Day video on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook or Snapchat and each use of the Bell Let's Talk Facebook frame or Snapchat filter.

Every #BellLetsTalk Day, Canadians come together to speak out, break down stigma and talk openly about our mental health. We’ve come so far, but there’s still a long way to go. RT this and Bell donates 5 cents to mental health programs across the country. pic.twitter.com/gxreqTMdOd — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 30, 2019

Since the initiative began in 2010, more than $93.4 million has been donated to mental health initiatives across Canada with the company expected to surpass $100 million today.

Bell Let’s Talk Chair Mary Deacon spoke on CTV’s Your Morning about how the campaign has progressed over the years with more than 200 events taking place across the country today. Despite that growth and clear progress in normalizing discussion of mental illness, there is still much work to be done, she said.

“The focus remains on eradicating stigma, and as a society, getting to that place where mental health is treated just like physical health,” she said.

Deacon’s involvement in Bell Let’s Talk comes from a very personal place. Her brother David struggled with depression.

“He was really worried that if people knew, it would affect his career as a doctor, his prospects in life,” she said. “There was a real sense of shame.” David died by suicide, and a number of years later Deacon lost another brother Ted to depression and suicide.

“I really hope that today, if they were alive, things would have been different,” she said.

More public figures, from NBA star DeMar DeRozan to singer Shawn Mendes, have come forward in recent years to discuss their own mental health. Even the Royal Family, traditionally quiet about their personal lives, have been vocal about mental health. Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, recently addressed his difficulties working as an air ambulance pilot. “I was dealing with a lot of trauma on a day-in, day-out basis,” he said last week at the World Economic Forum. “There’s still a stigma attached to mental health, which we’ve got to completely obliterate before we can progress to the next stage.”

Men in particular are thought to need more help in vocalizing personal difficulties with mental health, Toronto councillor Joe Cressy told CTV’s Your Morning on Wednesday.

“Men don’t talk about their own vulnerabilities,” he said. “To be in touch with your vulnerabilities, to recognize them, to get help for them -- that helps you be a better person, it helps you be a better leader, it also helps you be healthier.”

Cressy wrote a personal essay in Toronto Life last month in which he opened up about depression and anxiety, for which he has sought therapy. “Mental health, it’s just like a physical illness,” he said. “Sometimes we just need a little care.”

Last year, #BellLetsTalk was the most mentioned hashtag on Twitter by Canadian users, according to data released by Twitter Canada. The Bell Let's Talk Day 2018 campaign also set the record for most interactions ever with more than 138 million texts, calls and social media mentions.

Today the company hopes to exceed an all-time total of 1 billion interactions.

BELL LET’S TALK DAY 2019 OFFICIAL VIDEO: Today, every view of this video makes a difference. All you need to do is watch it and Bell will donate 5¢ to mental health initiatives. Share to help spread the word! #BellLetsTalk pic.twitter.com/zVdFiEafYl — Bell Let's Talk (@Bell_LetsTalk) January 30, 2019

What the world needs more of is kindness. And better mental health. #BellLetsTalk⁠ ⁠#ThanksBell — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 30, 2019

Mental health is the utmost important. We are all going through something. Never be scared to seek help! #BellLetsTalk — Marcus Stroman (@MStrooo6) January 30, 2019

We shouldn’t be afraid to talk about mental health. Join the conversation, there are many ways to get help. // Il est important de parler de santé mentale. Joignez-vous à la conversation, il y a plusieurs façons d’aller chercher de l’aide. - Céline xx... #Bellcause #BellLetsTalk — Celine Dion (@celinedion) January 30, 2019

My mother died a month ago- and it truly has been an emotional, spiritual, physical and mental challenge to keep myself upright. #BellLetsTaIk Be part of the conversation- Let’s raise awareness and in doing so- raise a heck of a lot of money! Use the # join the conversion! — jann arden (@jannarden) January 30, 2019

Reach out to a family member or a friend or a Doctor- don’t suffer alone. We all struggle to feel safe and secure and understood #BellLetsTalk — jann arden (@jannarden) January 30, 2019

Let’s end the stigma, you are not alone #BellLetsTalk — Auston Matthews (@AM34) January 30, 2019

Please RT this. #BellLetsTalk

Every tweet and RT is 5 cents.

Help mental health. — Robbie Amell (@RobbieAmell) January 30, 2019

Mental illness - plot device in the screen world, threat to housing in the real world. Let’s talk about doing our bit to end stigma. #BellLetsTalk pic.twitter.com/XwRxJ6jqqA — Cameron Bailey (@cameron_tiff) January 30, 2019

#BellLetsTalk make sure you use the right hashtag! Lesson learned! https://t.co/hMNVzpP5j1 — Ben Mulroney (@BenMulroney) January 30, 2019

Today is #BellLetsTalk Day in Canada & for every tweet & retweet using the #BellLetsTalk hashtag, @Bell will donate 5¢ to mental health initiatives across the country. Share this video & let’s make mental health a part of the conversation. pic.twitter.com/aD1YjUyjg7 — John Tory (@JohnTory) January 30, 2019

My only #BellLetsTalk⁠ ⁠contribution today will be a reminder that if Government properly funded wellness, prevention & harm reduction programs for Indigenous Peoples, our realities in our communities would be much different. — Ryan McMahon (@RMComedy) January 30, 2019

It’s #BellLetsTalk and

this year is huge as Bell is

looking to crack the $100 million mark!

It’s so easy to help...

Tweet or retweet using ➡️ #BellLetsTalk

Use The Bell Let’s Talk Filter

Or Watch The Bell Let’s Talk Day Video — Kate Beirness (@KateBeirness) January 30, 2019

Take time throughout your day to give a listening ear to someone you care about. It may be just what they needed to make their light shine a little brighter #BellLetsTalk — Katarina Roxon (@Katarina_Roxon) January 30, 2019

Hello everyone! It’s #BellCause #BellLetsTalk day that started about an hour or so ago and goes through the next 20+ hours until tomorrow midnight PT. Use both hashtags for a double whammy. If you want you can mute the hashtags ���� https://t.co/Vz18g29AK9 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) January 30, 2019

Someone you know is quietly suffering from pain they can’t describe. A weight or a fog they can’t lift.

I’ve suffered from depression and it was debilitating. Friends helped.

Today reach out. Listen. Care. Offer help.



Let’s start there.

Today, every RT matters.#BellLetsTalk — Arlene Dickinson (@ArleneDickinson) January 30, 2019

You are not your diagnosis. #BellLetsTalk — mark henick (@markhenick) January 30, 2019

Stats time! Let's start with a common one. #BellLetsTalk about how we can treat the 1 in 5, and educate the remaining 4 that #MentalHealthIsHealth pic.twitter.com/ji0Sw4Qyzq — CAMH (@CAMHnews) January 30, 2019