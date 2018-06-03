

The Canadian Press





PORT COQUITLAM, B.C. -- A British Columbia conservation officer says there will be more human-wildlife conflict as real estate development continues to encroach on wilderness areas.

Sgt. Todd Hunter of the Conservation Officer Service of B.C. says three cougars had to be killed between Thursday and Saturday in a residential part of Port Coquitlam, near a local park.

He says the cougars showed aggressive behaviour, attacked some domestic cats and had an encounter with at least one dog.

All the animals were young and believed to be part of a family unit because two were found together, which is unusual for the typically solitary species.

Hunter says studies show that relocating cougars that have already become habituated to human areas can create more dangerous situations, because the cougars aren't used to hunting in the wild.

He says they may become more aggressive if they're hungry.

"Contrary to popular belief (that) we can just move these to another area, what happens then is you're contributing ultimately to their mortality in the wild," Hunter said.

He said it's up to residents to ensure food scraps aren't left outside, because they could attract rodents and other animals to the area, which will in turn draw cougars.

"Like all British Columbians you have to take the responsibility, you can't let it slip any time of year. You have to manage your food waste, you have to manage your property, in order to reduce the chances of having a conflict."