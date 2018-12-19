

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Police have laid more charges in an investigation into allegations of sex assault at an all-boys' private school in Toronto.

They say five youth have now been charged in connection with an alleged sexual assault -- four of them are already accused in a separate incident at St. Michael's College School.

Police say they have investigated eight separate incidents at the school so far, and they don't expect further charges.

The latest charges mean a total of seven teens have been arrested in connection with incidents at the school.

Police say all the incidents allegedly took place in the fall of this year.

Two top school officials resigned in wake of the scandal and St. Michael's has established a "respect and culture" review panel that's set to report its findings by the summer.