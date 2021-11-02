OSHAWA, ONT. -- Transport Canada says it is easing restrictions on international flight arrivals in the country and will allow more airports to accept them at the end of the month.

As of Nov. 30, international flights carrying passengers will be allowed to land at these Canadian airports:

St. John’s International

John C. Munro Hamilton International

Region of Waterloo International

Regina International

Saskatoon John G. Diefenbaker International

Kelowna International

Abbotsford International

Victoria International

“These airports, in cooperation with the Public Health Agency of Canada, the Canada Border Services Agency and Transport Canada, are working to implement the measures necessary to start safely welcoming international passengers as of November 30,” Transport Canada said in a statement.

Currently, 10 Canadian airports, including those in in Halifax, Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, Quebec City, Edmonton, Calgary and Vancouver, are accepting international flights.