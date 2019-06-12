More Alberta wildfire evacuees cleared to go home, but fire danger still extreme
The Chuckegg Creek fire is seen from the air in a Government of Alberta handout photo taken near the town of High Level, Alta., on Sunday, May 19, 2019.
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, June 12, 2019 10:51PM EDT
EDMONTON -- Most of the remaining people still out of their communities due to wildfires in northern Alberta have been cleared to go home.
The province says evacuation orders have been lifted for Bigstone Cree Nation and the hamlets of Wabasca-Desmarais, Sandy Lake and Chipewyan Lake.
More than 3,700 people live in these communities.
About 700 people from Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement, where homes were lost, are still under an evacuation order.
Crews that include more than 2,000 people are still fighting out-of-control fires in remote areas, including the massive Chuckegg Creek fire near High Level.
They are being supported by a fleet of 159 helicopters and 22 air tankers.
The fire danger is some areas remains extreme.
