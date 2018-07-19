A moose with an apparent leg injury caused significant gridlock on an Ottawa highway Thursday morning.

The moose was first spotted in the eastbound lanes of Highway 417 around 6:30 a.m.

Police officers and provincial officials used their vehicles to box the animal in and separate it from traffic. Images from the scene showed that the moose appeared to have an injury to its right front leg.

Two of the highway’s eastbound lanes remained open at first, although some drivers faced delays of up to 40 minutes due to the incident.

By 9 a.m., with emergency crews still awaiting the arrival of wildlife officials to tranquilize the moose and remove it from the highway, the highway was completely closed to eastbound traffic.

The unique situation prompted a number of Twitter users to notice the coincidence of an animal so closely identified with Canada tying up traffic in the country’s capital.

Somebody also set up a Twitter account purporting to offer the moose’s thoughts on the situation.

With files from CTV Ottawa