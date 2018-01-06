Montrealers brave chilly walk up Mount Royal in honour of cross' 375th birthday
A man dressed as Paul de Chomedey de Maisonneuve, left, carries a crucifix to commemorate the 375th anniversary of the raising of the cross on Mount Royal in Montreal, on Jan. 6, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, January 6, 2018 3:03PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, January 6, 2018 4:20PM EST
MONTREAL -- Members of Montreal's Catholic community braved a chilly walk up Mount Royal today to commemorate the 375th anniversary of the raising of the cross on the summit.
Several dozen people sang Christmas carols as they marched in -20 C weather behind leaders carrying a wooden cross.
The walk was led by Montreal Archbishop Christian Lepine as well a man and a woman dressed as Montreal founders Paul de Chomedey de Maisonneuve and Jeanne Mance.
Lepine says De Maisonneuve first erected a wooden cross on Mount Royal on Jan. 6, 1643, to thank God for sparing the city from flooding.
The current illuminated steel cross, which is over 30 metres tall, was erected in 1924.
Lepine says the cross remains an important symbol for many Montrealers, whether or not they're religious.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Transportation Safety Board investigation underway into collision between two planes
- Montrealers brave chilly walk up Mount Royal in honour of cross' 375th birthday
- Almost $90,000 collected for Quebec woman with arms and legs amputated after crash
- Calgary man who nearly died in a truck crash wants to thank his unknown saviours
- 'You are not like the rest of us': Woman shares video of stranger's racist rant towards her