

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





A Montreal mother is flying to Peru today to continue the search for her missing son who vanished there during a backpacking trip in the fall.

Alisa Clamen last heard from her son Jesse Galganov, who was 22 at the time, on Sept. 28 when he told her he would be out of contact for a few days because he was planning a four-day hike along the famous Santa Cruz trail.

Since then, Clamen has spent more than a million dollars, most of which has been raised through charitable donations and a GoFundMe page, to aid in the search. She hired an elite Israeli search and rescue team called Magnus International Search & Rescue to support the efforts of local authorities. The firm has sent drones to the area and conducted interviews with anyone who may have had contact with Galganov during his trip.

Based on new information the search firm has recently collected, Clamen boarded a flight to Peru on Wednesday morning.

“So Magnus, through their detailed, methodical searching, has been able to track Jesse right to the end of the afternoon on [October] 1st and all the searches that were done prior were before this information was known so there was not really a focus in the area,” she explained to CTV’s Your Morning before her flight.

Clamen said Magnus International has been able to track her son’s movements, pace and even his physical state, from talking to people in the area. She said she is travelling to Peru to meet with local police and other officials in order to ensure the search for her son is given the attention it deserves.

Clamen has questioned the effectiveness of the local investigation and said she hired the search and rescue firm because she didn’t think local authorities were doing enough to find Galganov.

“Unfortunately this is Peru. This is not Canada. It’s not the same kind of level of police system. They don’t have the professionalism. They don’t have the resources. They don’t have the expertise,” she said. “All of the information that the Peruvian police are working on right now come from Magnus International – the firm that I hired.”

Clamen said she’s also trying to pressure local authorities to conduct interrogations because Magnus International doesn’t have the jurisdiction to do so in Peru.

“There are people who need to be interrogated,” she said.

Earlier this month, Clamen told CTV Montreal that she believed there may have been a criminal element to her son’s disappearance.

“Someone doesn’t want us to find him,” she said at the time.

Even after seven months of searching, Clamen said she’s still focused on locating her son.

“I don’t really think about how I’m doing. I’m doing what I have to do. I’m being realistic at this point. I have to just be prepared for anything. The most important thing for me is bringing him home,” she said.