

The Canadian Press





Montreal is releasing a $7.8-million plan to fight homelessness that includes building roughly 1,000 social housing units designed to help people get off the street.

The city also says it plans to announce a project where homeless people with alcohol dependencies can drink in a controlled environment.

Mayor Valerie Plants said today her strategy is focused around four themes, including helping homeless people integrate better in public spaces and the subway system as well as giving more resources to shelters.

She also wants to build more housing units for the homeless and raise awareness among the public and in the judicial system about the realities of people living on the street.

Plante says her plan is ambitious and its goal is to reach people across the city who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.

The $7.8 million will be distributed over the next three years.