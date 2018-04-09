

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL - Political leaders from various levels of government are on hand in Montreal for the announcement of a $3.9-billion extension to one of the city's subway lines.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard and Mayor Valerie Plante are in attendance as details are released about the five-station expansion on a line that serves the northeastern part of the city.

Trudeau said the extension of nearly six kilometres will lead to a faster commute and less time in traffic.

The project is expected to be completed by 2026.