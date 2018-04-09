Montreal subway line to be extended by five stations by 2026
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, April 9, 2018 2:46PM EDT
MONTREAL - Political leaders from various levels of government are on hand in Montreal for the announcement of a $3.9-billion extension to one of the city's subway lines.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard and Mayor Valerie Plante are in attendance as details are released about the five-station expansion on a line that serves the northeastern part of the city.
Trudeau said the extension of nearly six kilometres will lead to a faster commute and less time in traffic.
The project is expected to be completed by 2026.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- LIVE UPDATES: Defence questions memory of murder victim's childhood friend at Butcher trial
- Sask. funeral homes gathering messages of support for Humboldt crash victims
- Two children injured after substance leaks through roof at Toronto school
- Explainer: How bodies are identified
- Program launched to help Saskatchewan junior hockey players affected by bus tragedy