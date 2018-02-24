

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- The City of Montreal is asking citizens to weigh in on a new animal control bylaw after suspending the previous administration's controversial pit bull ban.

The city is holding a series of consultations -- the first of which was Saturday -- and has created a website and an online survey to seek public input.

City councillor Craig Sauve says that a central theme of the discussions thus far has been the need for more education for dog owners and families.

He says the city wants to draft a new bylaw that will focus on reducing dog bites without targeting any specific breed.

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante's administration suspended the pit bull ban in December, calling it unscientific.

Sauve says the city plans to have a new bylaw in place by summer.