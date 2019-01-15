

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Montreal elementary school remains closed one day after 35 children and eight adults were hospitalized for suspected carbon monoxide poisoning.

Emergency crews arrived at Ecole des Decouvreurs in LaSalle shortly before noon on Monday. Initially, between 15 and 20 people – including one adult – complained of symptoms of dizziness and nausea.

After the school of about 270 pupils was evacuated, however, more children and teachers started to exhibit similar symptoms.

One young boy told CTV Montreal that he had a headache and chest pains before he fell to the floor and chipped his tooth.

Officials from McGill University Health Centre said 30 children and eight adults were transported in 11 ambulances and another five children were transported in a specially designated bus to different hospitals in the area.

As of Monday evening, the MUHC said, of the 16 patients it received, one child was undergoing oxygen therapy, two had been discharged, and three remained under observation in the emergency room. Ten patients had been sent to Sacre-Coeur Hospital for further treatment.

The hospital said one adult was put under observation at Royal Victoria Hospital. All 17 patients were in stable condition, according to MUHC.

As for what caused the illnesses, firefighters at the scene said there was a problem with the school’s heating system.

Francis Leduc, chief of operations for the Montreal fire service, said they had to evacuate nearly 300 people from the school out of concern for a carbon monoxide leak.

Eric Martel, an operations chief with the Montreal fire department, told the Canadian Press that firefighters discovered carbon monoxide levels in the school’s hallways that were five times the level that would typically initiate an evacuation.

Officials from Marguerite-Bourgeoys School Board said there were carbon monoxide detectors inside Ecole des Decouvreurs, but it’s unclear if they were operational at the time.

On Monday, the school board posted a notice to parents alerting them of the closure on Tuesday and reassuring them that a team of specialists would be testing the air quality. The school board said it would provide an update on its website as to when classes will resume.