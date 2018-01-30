

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- Several thousand students in Montreal are having to find another way to get to school today due to a strike by school bus drivers.

The two-day strike beginning today affects an estimated 15,000 elementary and high school students on the island.

More than 300 unionized drivers with Autobus Transco are picketing due to a contract dispute over wages.

They voted 98 per cent in favour of a strike last week and last-minute negotiations on Monday didn't produce any results.

The union says the employer has offered a wage freeze for the first two years in a new contract, then raises the next three years at just 50 per cent of the inflation rate.

On Montreal's south shore, another potential labour dispute involving school bus drivers was averted as Unifor said a tentative agreement has been ratified Monday by 78 per cent of drivers and all of the mechanics who service the Marie-Victorin School Board.