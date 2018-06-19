Montreal's suspended police chief renounces role, will stay with force
Montreal Chief of Police Philippe Pichet speaks to the media about the tapping of a newspaper reporter's smartphone at a news conference, Monday, Oct. 31, 2016 in Montreal. (Ryan Remiorz / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, June 19, 2018 10:20AM EDT
Montreal's suspended police chief won't be returning to his post.
Mayor Valerie Plante said today that Philippe Pichet has renounced his claim to the position but will stay with the force as chief inspector.
The announcement comes amid mounting criticism of Pichet, who was suspended with pay in December.
The suspension came after a report by Michel Bouchard, who found irregularities in the Montreal police force including allegations about the practices of the internal investigations department.
Earlier this month, the city released a report by interim chief Martin Prud'homme criticizing Pichet for not taking the necessary steps to reassure the public about the integrity of the police department.
Plante's statement thanked Pichet for his continued commitment to public service and said his knowledge of the police force would be an invaluable asset in his new role.
