Several months behind schedule, Montreal’s Samuel de Champlain Bridge has opened to traffic in one direction, with the whole structure scheduled to be fully operational for July 1.

The $4.4 billion, 3.4-kilometre bridge over the St. Lawrence River took four years to complete, replacing the former Champlain Bridge that had fallen into disrepair since its construction in 1962.

For now, only traffic going to Montreal is able to use the bridge. After Canada Day, the bridge is expected to be fully functional for both north- and southbound drivers.

The project is still awaiting a Light Rail Transit line and a pedestrian and cyclist pathway.

SSL, guided by SNC-Lavalin, won the contract that originally had the bridge scheduled for completion in December 2018, but construction delays and cost overruns have plagued the project from the outset.

SSL and the federal government have been at odds over who is responsible for the delays and added costs.

-------

with files from the Canadian Press