

CTVNews.ca Staff





Two brothers are the proud new owners of eight of Montreal’s first subway cars – and they have big plans for the vehicles.

Frédéric and Étienne Morin-Bordeleau bought the MR-63 cars for $1,000 apiece after they were taken out of active service two years ago.

STM, the city’s transit agency, was looking to unload the vehicles to people who were willing to find novel uses for them.

“We couldn’t believe it,” Frédéric Morin-Bordeleau told CTV Montreal. “All of a sudden we went from dreamers to actual entrepreneurs with Metro trains.”

The brothers plan to turn the cars into focal points in a new cultural hub featuring a café and bar, as well as galleries, boutiques and event space.

A prototype was set up over the summer. Frédéric Morin-Bordeleau says it spurred a lot of memories in Montrealers of the city’s transit history. He hopes his transformed subway cars will have the same effect.

“It’s something that you do every day. There [are] 900,000 people that every day use the Metro trains,” he said.

The brothers are looking to governments and private donors to help them raise the $7 million they believe it will cost to bring their vision to reality by 2020.

After that, they hope the building will be able to pay for itself through sales and rentals. It will also be carbon-neutral, thanks to a planned installation of solar panels.

The MR-63 cars had been in operation since the subway’s opening in 1966. Other MR-63s have been sent to a school, a train museum, a public garden and an artist, although the vast majority were recycled.

With a report from CTV Montreal’s Amanda Kline and files from The Canadian Press