Montreal's citywide ban on plastic shopping bags comes into effect
A woman leaves a grocery store in Montreal on Friday, May 15, 2015. (Ryan Remiorz / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, January 1, 2018 11:08AM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 1, 2018 11:10AM EST
Montreal's ban on thin plastic shopping bags comes into effect today.
The city becomes the biggest in Canada to ban the distribution of lightweight plastic bags as well as biodegradable bags, which contain an additive that causes them to decompose in heat and light.
There is an exception for the thin bags that are used in grocery stores to transport fruit and vegetables to the cash register or to wrap up meat.
City officials say lost or abandoned plastic bags are a visual nuisance that cause considerable harm to terrestrial and marine ecosystems.
They say the ban is intended to encourage people to move away from single-use products and to adopt reuseable bags.
While the measure comes into effect today, merchants have a six-month grace period to comply with the new rules.
