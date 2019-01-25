

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Montreal restaurant owner is offering free meals to anyone in need as a gesture of thanks for the way Canadians welcomed him more than 20 years ago.

Ala Jabur left Iraq in 1992, fleeing the rein of Saddam Hussein. He eventually landed in Montreal and planted roots at Marche Ferdous, a restaurant on St. Catherine Street.

“We went through poverty, went through difficult times,” Jabur told CTV News.

Jabur’s restaurant is located beside a church where some of the city’s most vulnerable people spend their time. So Jabur decided to post a sign on the door in both French and English: “People with no money are welcome to eat for free.”

“Many people were knocking on the door asking for food, asking for some money,” he said. “So we thought of putting the sign so people will not be embarrassed.”

Jabur says that offering the meals is his way of giving back to the community that helped him get back on his feet. It’s also a testament to his mother, who still lives in Baghdad, and his faith.

“She always incited us to give, to share, when we were children,” he said.

Restaurant co-owner Yahya Hashemipour says the offer isn’t temporary, and the restaurant will offer free meals as long as their doors are open.

“Imagine a homeless person comes here and I have to turn him away,” he said. “It’s heartbreaking. I can’t do that.”