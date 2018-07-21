

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL - Protesters are calling on the Canadian government to declare a moratorium on deportations to Haiti as civil unrest sweeps the country.

About two dozen protesters held a rally in front of Citizenship and Immigration Canada's Montreal offices today.

Organizer Frantz Andre says federal officials shouldn't be deporting people to Haiti at the same time they're warning Canadians to avoid all non-essential travel to the Caribbean nation due to political unrest and the risk of violence.

One asylum seeker, who would not give his name for fear of reprisal, says he came to Canada after criminals ransacked his home and threatened his wife and children.

He says he's scared to be sent back to Haiti where he believes his possessions will be gone and he won't be able to protect his family.

Canada previously had a moratorium on deportations to Haiti that lasted between 2004 and 2014.

A spokesperson for Citizenship and Immigration Canada did not immediately respond to a request for comment.