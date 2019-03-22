

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca Staff





Montreal police say a suspect has been arrested after a priest was stabbed during morning mass at the city’s famed Saint Joseph’s Oratory.

Investigators said a call came in about a stabbing at the church at approximately 8:40 a.m. on Friday morning.

The priest was in the process of celebrating mass when the suspect went after him and stabbed him, police said. The attacker was detained by security services until they were arrested by police.

Police said the priest suffered an upper body injury and was taken to hospital with “light” injuries.

