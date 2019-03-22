Montreal priest stabbed during morning mass
Saint Joseph's Oratory is seen after a gunman entered the church and was confronted by the priest.
Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Friday, March 22, 2019 9:41AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, March 22, 2019 9:51AM EDT
Montreal police say a suspect has been arrested after a priest was stabbed during morning mass at the city’s famed Saint Joseph’s Oratory.
Investigators said a call came in about a stabbing at the church at approximately 8:40 a.m. on Friday morning.
The priest was in the process of celebrating mass when the suspect went after him and stabbed him, police said. The attacker was detained by security services until they were arrested by police.
Police said the priest suffered an upper body injury and was taken to hospital with “light” injuries.
This is a breaking news update.
CTV News is en route to the scene and will provide more details once they become available.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Three sent to hospital after assault at Brock University, police say
- N.Z. shooting: Toronto Jewish community to form 'ring of peace' around area mosques
- Trucker who caused Broncos crash likely to be deported after sentence: lawyer
- Montreal priest stabbed during morning mass
- Fourth Ontario police officer dies by suicide in nine months