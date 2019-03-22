

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca Staff, with files from CTV Montreal





Montreal’s famed Saint Joseph’s Oratory says a priest who was stabbed during morning mass is expected to survive the attack.

In a tweet just before noon on Friday, the oratory said Father Claude Grou’s life is “not in danger” following the stabbing.

Montreal police say a suspect has been arrested and he was taken to the station for questioning.

Investigators said a call came in about a stabbing at the church at approximately 8:40 a.m. on Friday morning when the priest was in the process of celebrating mass before approximately 50 worshippers.

Shortly after the attack, the Diocese of Montreal identified the priest as Father Claude Grou, the rector of the church.

The mass was being livestreamed by the Catholic television network Sel+Lumiere TV, which airs the religious ceremony daily, when the stabbing occurred. The footage was quickly removed from the website following the attack.

In the video, a man wearing a dark winter coat and a light-coloured baseball cap pulled out a large knife and walked in front of the altar. The footage shows the suspect run up the steps towards the priest.

Grou attempted to run away as the attacker knocked over a candle. The video shows the man quickly catch up to the priest and push him to the ground before he appears to stab him.

Following the stabbing, the suspect dropped the knife and stood up as members of the congregation ran towards him. Three men restrained the attacker while other people went to help Grou who appeared to stand up on his own.

One woman who was attending the mass told CTV Montreal that she saw the attacker run towards the altar and said she thought he was going to kneel and pray before she saw him pull out a large knife.

Witness Philip Barrett told The Canadian Press that he was sitting near the front of the church when he saw the suspect, who appeared to be a Caucasian man in his 30s, rise from a pew and approach the sanctuary during the mass.

“I do remember the priest was moving away from the man but it happened so quickly there was almost no time to react,” he recalled.

Barrett said the suspect didn’t speak or call out during the attack and he didn’t struggle once he was subdued.

The church’s security agents detained the man until police arrived. The suspect was arrested and taken to the station for questioning.

Paramedics treated the priest for minor injuries to his upper body at the scene. CTV News’ Vanessa Lee said onlookers told her that Grou was sitting up and talking before he was transported to hospital for further treatment.

In a tweet, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Montreal said the priest’s condition was “stable.”

Church staff told Lee they’re hopeful he will make a full recovery. Now in his late seventies, Grou has been at Saint Joseph’s Oratory for more than 20 years, Lee reported.

Despite the stabbing, Lee said the oratory will not be closed to the public on Friday. She said the lower church, where the attack occurred, remains closed for the police investigation.

According to its website, Saint Joseph’s Oratory is the largest shrine dedicated to Saint Joseph in the world and receives approximately two million visitors from around the world each year.

Lee said the officials at the oratory said they have a security team at the church at all times and reassured the public that it’s safe to visit.

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante expressed her reaction to the attack in a tweet on Friday morning.

“What a horrible and inexcusable gesture that has no place in Montreal. I am relieved to learn that the life of Father Claude Grou, Rector of the @osjmr, is out of danger and that his condition is stable. On behalf of all Montrealers, I wish him a speedy recovery.”

Liberal MP Rachel Bendayan, who represents the riding of Outremont, Que. where the church is located, said she was shocked by the news.

“My team is at the church offering all our support. Am on my way back to Outremont to be with you,” she tweeted.

With files from The Canadian Press

What a horrible attack at Saint Joseph’s Oratory in Montreal this morning. Father Claude Grou, Canadians are thinking of you and wishing you a swift recovery. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 22, 2019