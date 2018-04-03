Montreal politician calls for police to allow turbans and hijabs
Marvin Rotrand, a city councillor in Montreal, wants the police force to allow officers to wear turbans and hijabs.
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, April 3, 2018 2:33PM EDT
MONTREAL -- A longtime city councillor is again calling on the Montreal police force to allow its officers to wear turbans and hijabs.
Marvin Rotrand tried in 2016 to get the police service to allow the wearing of religious symbols but says its response at the time was that it didn't have a policy.
He says any candidate with all the qualifications to become an officer should be hired.
Rotrand points out that federal defence minister Harjit Sajjan served as a police officer in Vancouver and wore a turban.
But he says Sajjan's application would not have been processed in Montreal.
Rotrand recently sent a letter to Nathalie Goulet, who's responsible for public security in Montreal, asking that turbans and hijabs become part of the police dress code.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Report finds Canadians waste a lot of food
- Montreal politician calls for police to allow turbans and hijabs
- N.S. premier hopes for a common Atlantic minimum wage as early as next spring
- Flyer delivery man charged with stealing people's mail, police say
- N.B. community rallies to help family who lost home in fire