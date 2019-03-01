

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- Quebec's Crown prosecutors' office say it won't press charges against the Montreal police officers who fatally shot a black man during a 2017 intervention.

The office says in a news release that the force used by the officers was justifiable given the circumstances.

Pierre Coriolan, 58, was distressed and was holding a knife and a screwdriver when six police officers were called to his apartment in June 2017.

The Crown says police first tried to use a taser and rubber bullets against the man when he moved towards them, but they later fired their service weapons when that failed to subdue him.

Other officers then used a taser again and a telescopic baton to disarm Coriolan while he was on his knees or lying on the ground.

The man's family filed a lawsuit against the city last year, alleging police were abusive and used unnecessary force in their efforts to arrest the 58-year-old, who had a history of mental health issues.

The Crown noted in its news release that officers are not expected to have perfect judgment when measuring the amount of force to use during difficult circumstances. It concluded that officers did not commit a crime.