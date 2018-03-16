Montreal police offficers going door to door in search for missing boy
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, March 16, 2018 10:00AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, March 16, 2018 2:06PM EDT
Montreal police are going door to door today as they continue their search for a 10-year-old boy who has been missing for four days.
Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou was last seen Monday, when he left his north-end home to head to a friend's house.
Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant says police have decided to move their mobile command post to Galerie Normandie, a nearby shopping centre Kouakou was said to frequent.
Authorities don't know exactly what happened to the boy, but his father has told reporters he's convinced his son was abducted.
Police are still asking area residents to remain vigilant and are inviting anyone with information to contact them.
They say the boy, who is French-speaking, is black, has black hair and black eyes and was wearing a black coat with a hood, grey pants and yellow shoes before he disappeared.
