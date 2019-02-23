Montreal police arrest one of Quebec's 10 most wanted criminals
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, February 23, 2019 3:05PM EST
Montreal police say they've arrested one of Quebec's 10 most wanted criminals.
They say Frederick Silva, 37, was arrested last night in Montreal and is expected to appear in court this afternoon to be charged with murder and attempted murder.
According to the RCMP's website, a Canada-wide arrest warrant was issued for Silva in June 2017 after he allegedly fatally shot a man in the parking lot a Montreal strip club in May following a fight between two groups.
Silva is also facing an attempted murder charge stemming from a second incident earlier that same year.
A Montreal police news release from 2017 says Silva allegedly fired shots at a victim in a restaurant in Terrebonne, northeast of Montreal, hitting the person at least twice.
Police at the time described Silva as dangerous and potentially armed.
