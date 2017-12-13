Montreal mosque denies asking that female construction workers be barred from site
File photo of a sign at a Montreal construction site.
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, December 13, 2017 2:30PM EST
MONTREAL -- Members of a Montreal mosque are denying a TV report it asked for female construction workers to be excluded from a site opposite their building.
They say they were surprised and astonished to hear about the report broadcast on the TVA network.
In a statement today, the Ahl-ill Bait Mosque said it has had good relations with the contractor since the beginning of the project.
Moayed Altalibi says the mosque requested parking at lunchtime on Fridays because of prayer activities but never asked for anyone to be excluded from the site.
The statement adds that such reports contribute to the social breakdown between Quebecers of Muslim and non-Muslim faiths.
In Quebec City, Premier Philippe Couillard said a request for women to be barred from construction sites would be unacceptable but he made it clear it was not even sure whether it had even been made.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Sexual masochism expert takes stand at murder trial in death of off-duty cop
- Ontario Liberals ordered hydro firms to advertise rate-cut plan on bills: NDP
- Alberta says Sask. has implemented licence plate ban on government job sites
- Accused tells Winnipeg letter-bomb trial he knows nothing about explosives
- Police looking for more women extorted for nude photos in alleged Ont.-wide scheme