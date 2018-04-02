

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Montreal man in his 40s was taken in for questioning after a janitor found the decomposing body of an elderly woman inside his apartment.

Police say the body is so badly decomposed, it can't be positively identified. But they say they believe the body belongs to the man’s 85-year-old mother.

The janitor alerted police after trying to enter the apartment to do emergency repair work Sunday night. He noticed a strong smell coming from the apartment and called police. When police entered, they discovered the body in a bedroom.

CTV Montreal’s Stephane Giroux says Montreal police took the man in for questioning but quickly learned he has mental health issues. He has now been sent for a psychiatric evaluation.

A large forensic team spent the morning conducting an investigation in the apartment in the Cote-Des-Neiges neighbourhood.

Police say an autopsy on the remains should help determine how long the woman had been dead and may pinpoint a cause of death.

Police are now questioning neighbours.

There is no word on whether charges will be laid.