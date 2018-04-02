

CTVNews.ca Staff





A 45-year-old man in Montreal is in police custody after an apartment janitor found the decomposing body of an elderly woman inside his apartment.

Police estimate the woman was 90 years old, but say her body is so badly decomposed, she can't be identified. Her cause of death was also not immediately clear.

CTV Montreal cameras captured images Sunday night of a large forensic team entering the building in the Cote-Des-Neiges neighbourhood for their investigation.

It’s not clear how the man is connected to the woman or what charges he could face.