Montreal man arrested after decomposing body found in apartment
The Cote-Des-Neiges apartment building where the body was found (Cosmo Santamaria/ CTV Montreal)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Monday, April 2, 2018 7:19AM EDT
A 45-year-old man in Montreal is in police custody after an apartment janitor found the decomposing body of an elderly woman inside his apartment.
Police estimate the woman was 90 years old, but say her body is so badly decomposed, she can't be identified. Her cause of death was also not immediately clear.
CTV Montreal cameras captured images Sunday night of a large forensic team entering the building in the Cote-Des-Neiges neighbourhood for their investigation.
It’s not clear how the man is connected to the woman or what charges he could face.
VIDEO��: A woman's decomposing body was found by a janitor in an apartment on Barclay near Decelles in CDN. @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/dQHu3d64qV— Cosmo Santamaria (@cosmoCTV) April 2, 2018
