

The Canadian Press





Montreal has declared a state of emergency as flood waters are set to rise in the coming days.

Mayor Valerie Plante says the situation is under control, but with heavy rain in the forecast, conditions are expected to change rapidly in the coming days.

Raising the alert level means that Montreal's fire chief can make decisions on expenses without requiring the approval of city council and can force evacuations if necessary.

Montreal fire chief Bruno Lachance says measures taken since flooding began have limited the damage compared with record floods in 2017.

Lachance says declaring a state of emergency -- which was last done in May of 2017 -- will give officials some room to manoeuvre should things get out of hand.

The areas that are most affected on the Island of Montreal are boroughs in the northwestern part of the city -- Pierrefonds-Roxboro, Ahuntsic-Cartierville and Ile-Bizard.