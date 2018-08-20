Montreal council unanimously adopts hand gun ban motion; seeks national ban
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, August 20, 2018 4:34PM EDT
Montreal's city council has unanimously adopted a motion calling for the federal government to ban of handguns and assault weapons across the country.
The resolution passed today by local lawmakers follows one passed Toronto city council in July -- but only for its territory -- after a gunman opened fire on Toronto's Greektown, killing two people and injuring 13 others.
The Montreal motion calls on Ottawa strengthen its gun-control bill, known as C-71, which doesn't prohibit the private ownership of handguns or assault-style weapons.
Coun. Alex Norris, who tabled the Montreal motion, says the ban would exclude members of the Canadian Armed Forces, police forces and other authorities mandated to possess firearms.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said his government is "listening attentively" to the council motions from the nation's two largest cities.
The Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police has said the country's gun laws are quite good and they aren't seeking any wholesale legislative changes in response to gun violence.
