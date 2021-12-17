Young cellists in Montreal are getting a helping hand from a group of professional musicians who are donating their time to teach the next generation.

The children meet for group and individual lessons at a local church once a week, with donations helping to pay for the instruments, while members of the Montreal Symphony Orchestra volunteer as teachers.

One student tells CTV National News that she imagines she's playing a concert.

Another says she’s been playing cello for a year and three months, and loves to practise for an hour-and-a-half every day.

"For me, when I saw it the first time, I thought it was easy to play," she said. "But when I tried it, it's so hard to pluck the strings."

Despite not having a musical background himself, one dad says, like all parents, he tries to help his son practise at home.

"So I see the progress he's making every day, so that's really amazing," he said.

The Montreal cello ensemble chooses its students based on talent, dedication and a love for music.

For Genevieve Guimond, a cellist with the Montreal Symphony Orchestra, music has been a part of her life since she was five.

But while it has been an "incredibly enriching and valuable experience," she knows it's also "prohibitively expensive a lot of the time."

"A lot of families find it very difficult to afford the instruments and the instruction and everything that goes into a music education, my family included, it was a big sacrifice," Guimond told CTV National News.

She says over the two decades from when she started playing cello to when she joined the Montreal Symphony Orchestra, she had many highly influential teachers who insisted on teaching her for free.

"Out of the generosity of their hearts, they went above and beyond to help me reach my goals," she said.

"And I always thought, 'I need to pay this forward.'"