

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- A Montreal borough mayor has kicked out of caucus a councillor who stated publicly how upset she was to be treated by a doctor wearing a Muslim headscarf.

Anjou Mayor Luis Miranda said he expelled borough councillor Lynne Shand from his municipal party today and she will sit as an independent.

Shand created a furor among citizens and municipal politicians after she posted on Facebook over the weekend how angry she was to receive an emergency eye examination from a Muslim doctor wearing a hijab.

The councillor said if it wasn't an emergency, she would have refused to be served by the doctor. She went on to complain that Muslims were trying to impose their religion on Quebec through massive immigration and high birth rates.

Miranda issued a news released Monday distancing himself from her comments but only kicked her out of caucus today. He says today was the first opportunity his council had to meet and discuss her future in the party.

The mayor of Montreal and other municipal politicians denounced Shand's comments, and the city council speaker filed an official complaint with the provincial municipal commission.