

The Canadian Press





Montreal's mayor says the city is taking all necessary steps to track down a coyote that is believed to have attacked three young children.

Valerie Plante told reporters today the city is working with a private firm contracted to track and bait coyotes -- in particular those animals that might be sick and can become problematic or aggressive.

In the wake of last week's attacks, the city has installed cameras and bait and increased the presence of city workers in the north-end borough of Ahuntsic-Cartierville where the incidents occurred.

Plante says simply removing the animals from the island would cause other problems to the local ecosystem and experts have told officials the animals will simply return.

The city launched a coyote management program earlier this year with a marked rise in the number of sightings -- about 600 in just under a year.