

The Canadian Press





MONCTON, N.B. -- There won't be any rainbow crosswalks in Moncton, N.B., this year while city officials await a national report looking into the safety of the crossings.

Moncton spokeswoman Isabelle LeBlanc says city officials are waiting for a report from the Transportation Association of Canada before deciding whether to paint the multi-coloured crosswalks.

The city had painted some crosswalks in 2017 to show support for people who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer but abandoned the practice last year, citing safety concerns.

LeBlanc says the city plans instead to decorate Main Street with 40 rainbow banners that will hang in July and August.

Erica Andersen of the Transportation Association of Canada says further research is needed on non-standard colours and designs for crosswalk pavement markings.

She said the association hopes to be able to provide some guidance by 2021.