Mom, two teens found slain in Ajax, Ont., were stabbed, strangled, police say
Thirty-nine-year-old Krassimira Pejcinovski, her 15-year-old son Roy Pejcinovski and her 13-year-old daughter Venallia Pejcinovski appear in these undated photos.
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, March 23, 2018 12:01PM EDT
TORONTO - Autopsies on three members of a family killed at their home in Ajax, Ont., last week show two were stabbed and one was strangled.
In a release, police say the autopsies on Krassimira Pejcinovski, 39, her son Roy Pejcinovski, 15, and daughter Venallia Pejcinovski, 13, were done late last week.
They did not immediately indicate which victim was strangled.
Cory Fenn, 29, has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder in the case.
Fenn, who was Krassimira Pejcinovski's romantic partner, remains in custody pending his second appearance.
On Thursday, the father of the slain teens expressed gratitude for the public outpouring of love and support since the deaths.
