Mom to be charged in slaying of girl, 2, in Quebec City
The body of Rosalie Gagnon was found in a garbage can on Avenue de Gaulle in Quebec City on April 18, 2018
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, April 19, 2018 10:25AM EDT
QUEBEC -- A Quebec City mother has been arrested in the slaying of her two-year-old daughter and is expected to be arraigned later today.
City police confirmed the arrest of 23-year-old Audrey Gagnon and say the file was handed over to the Crown.
Rosalie Gagnon's body was discovered in a garbage can outside a home in the city's Charlesbourg district and she was pronounced dead in hospital.
The investigation was triggered after the discovery of an empty stroller near a park around 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday.
Police say they tracked down Audrey Gagnon a few hours later without her daughter.
A spokeswoman for the police says investigators questioned Gagnon for much of Wednesday.
They say they also questioned a man found with the mother, but released him hours later.
Authorities say an autopsy is scheduled to be performed on the toddler to determine the cause of death.
