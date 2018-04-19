

The Canadian Press





QUEBEC -- A Quebec City mother has been arrested in the slaying of her two-year-old daughter and is expected to be arraigned later today.

City police confirmed the arrest of 23-year-old Audrey Gagnon and say the file was handed over to the Crown.

Rosalie Gagnon's body was discovered in a garbage can outside a home in the city's Charlesbourg district and she was pronounced dead in hospital.

The investigation was triggered after the discovery of an empty stroller near a park around 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police say they tracked down Audrey Gagnon a few hours later without her daughter.

A spokeswoman for the police says investigators questioned Gagnon for much of Wednesday.

They say they also questioned a man found with the mother, but released him hours later.

Authorities say an autopsy is scheduled to be performed on the toddler to determine the cause of death.