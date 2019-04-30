

CTVNews.ca Staff, with files from CTV Toronto's Katherine DeClerq





A mom whose three children and father were killed by a drunk driver in 2015 has expressed outrage after 24 motorists were charged with impaired-related offences this past week.

Jennifer Neville-Lake hit out on Twitter after York Regional Police in Ontario shared aerial footage of the arrest of a driver stumbling out of his car which had left the road.

The man was more than two-and-a-half times over the legal limit and was involved in a two-vehicle collision, police said.

“Stop it! Just stop it! I don't even know what to say anymore,” Neville-Lake tweeted Monday.

“I spent this past weekend honouring my dead kids and dad instead of enjoying life as their mom with them... all because of impaired drivers. Drunk driving kills. I can't even!”

Drunk driver Marco Muzzo killed Daniel, 9, Harrison, 5, Milagros, 2, and 65-year-old Gary Neville, in a crash north of Toronto in September 2015.

“Twenty-four drivers charged this past week for impaired driving on York Region roads including this driver who wasn't able to keep his vehicle on the road,” YRP tweeted.

“Watch as he stumbles out of his vehicle then blows more than 2.5x the legal amount of alcohol.”

Earlier on Monday, the federal government announced a $17-million investment to tackle drug-impaired driving in Ontario.

The money will be used to support training, buy drug-screening devices and to develop standardized data collection to analyze trends in impaired driving.

Minister of Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction Bill Blair also unveiled the next phase of the government’s “Don’t Drive High” public awareness campaign.