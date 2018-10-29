

The mother of a murdered Nova Scotia woman says she has a right to know whether the man imprisoned for her daughter’s killing is still receiving benefits meant for veterans.

Susan Campbell’s 36-year-old daughter Catherine Campbell, a police officer in Truro, N.S., was killed by Christopher Garnier in 2015.

Garnier was found guilty of second-degree murder and sentenced earlier this year to life in prison with no chance of parole for 13-and-half years.

In August, it was revealed that Garnier was getting benefits for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder from Veterans Affairs Canada. He never served in uniform, but was eligible because his father was a veteran.

The Liberal government changed its policy last month so that veterans’ benefits will no longer go to family members who are federal inmates. But the policy does not appear to be retroactive. Veterans Affairs Canada won’t tell Susan Campbell whether Garnier is still receiving them.

“We’ve been through a lot in three years. There doesn’t seem to be an end in sight,” Campbell told CTV Atlantic. “This is an injustice, we feel, and it certainly does not help us with our healing process.”

Campbell says that she doesn’t think Garnier’s privacy is a good enough reason for Veterans Affairs to refuse to disclose the information.

“I think we have a right to know, as well as veterans have a right to know, what Veterans Affairs has done. A privacy issue? It’s out there. We didn’t put it out there.”

Campbell said she isn’t against Garnier getting treatment but doesn’t think it’s right that he would get special treatment that’s meant to help veterans.

“People that are incarcerated, there’s help available for them,” she said. “They’re not getting special help; they’re getting help that is provided by Corrections Canada.”

Campbell says she will keep pushing until she gets all the answers she needs about her daughter’s killer.

