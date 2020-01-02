THUNDER BAY -- Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say the city's first homicide victim of 2020 has been identified as an 11-year-old boy believed to have been killed by his mother.

They say they were called to a home early Wednesday morning and found the boy and a 59-year-old man injured inside.

The boy was later pronounced dead in hospital, while the man was released later in the day.

Police are not releasing the name of the boy, but say the injured man was one of his relatives and his mother has been charged in his death.

Courtney Marie Labelle, 34, faces one count each of second-degree murder and aggravated assault.

Police say their investigation into the boy's death remains active.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan 2, 2020.