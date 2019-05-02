Mom, 4 kids dead in fire in northern Ontario First Nation
A mother and her four children died following a house fire in the Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug First Nation, also known as the Big Trout Lake First Nation. (Google Maps)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, May 2, 2019 5:01PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, May 2, 2019 5:14PM EDT
BIG TROUT LAKE, Ont. -- Officials say a mother and four children have died following a house fire in a northern Ontario First Nation.
A spokesman for the chief and council of Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug First Nation, located 600 kilometres north of Thunder Bay, Ont., says the blaze broke out on Thursday morning.
Sam McKay says the victims were a single mother and four of her children.
He says investigators have yet to arrive at the scene, so there's no word on what caused the fire.
McKay says the entire community is devastated by the loss.
Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler of Nishnawbe Aski Nation says a team of crisis and support workers will be sent to the community, which is also known as Big Trout Lake.
More details to come.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- The great Canada-Philippines diplomatic garbage dispute of 2019 seems almost over
- Labrador plane crash claims life of passenger from the U.K.: rescue official
- Mom, 4 kids dead in fire in northern Ontario First Nation
- Former junior hockey player charged with assault in bizarre child-grabbing case
- Ontario cancels $50M fund that helped child care centres not pass on costs to parents