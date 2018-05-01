

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL - A Quebec judge has ruled that a Mohawk community's so-called "marry out, get out" law is unconstitutional.

Quebec Superior Court Justice Thomas Davis declared a membership rule designed to preserve Mohawk culture is discriminatory and violates the federal Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

The case was heard in court last year over a rule commonly referred to as "marry out, get out," which states that anyone who marries a non-Indigenous person must leave the territory.

A group of 16 plaintiffs banded together to challenge the membership policy in Kahnawake, a Mohawk territory just south of Montreal.

The rule has been around for more than three decades and the council argued in court it was "theoretical" and no one has ever been removed by force from the territory.

But the judge said in his ruling it was clearly demonstrated that people's lives had been affected.