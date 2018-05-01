Mohawk community's 'marry out, get out' law ruled unconstitutional
A Quebec judge has ruled that a Mohawk community's so-called 'marry out, get out' law is unconstitutional.
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, May 1, 2018 11:01AM EDT
MONTREAL - A Quebec judge has ruled that a Mohawk community's so-called "marry out, get out" law is unconstitutional.
Quebec Superior Court Justice Thomas Davis declared a membership rule designed to preserve Mohawk culture is discriminatory and violates the federal Charter of Rights and Freedoms.
The case was heard in court last year over a rule commonly referred to as "marry out, get out," which states that anyone who marries a non-Indigenous person must leave the territory.
A group of 16 plaintiffs banded together to challenge the membership policy in Kahnawake, a Mohawk territory just south of Montreal.
The rule has been around for more than three decades and the council argued in court it was "theoretical" and no one has ever been removed by force from the territory.
But the judge said in his ruling it was clearly demonstrated that people's lives had been affected.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- High school teacher charged with cocaine trafficking in New Brunswick
- 'Absolute jerks:' Paralyzed player's parents deal with phoney fundraiser
- Restaurant ordered to pay $10K to black man asked to pre-pay for meal
- Mohawk community's 'marry out, get out' law ruled unconstitutional
- Doug Ford says he would open up Greenbelt for some development