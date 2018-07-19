Moe, Ford join together to oppose federal carbon pricing at N.B. meeting
Keith Doucette, The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, July 19, 2018 4:46AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, July 19, 2018 9:14AM EDT
ST. ANDREWS, N.B. -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his province will intervene in Saskatchewan's court case against Ottawa's carbon pricing policy.
Ford joined Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe in voicing opposition to the plan prior to the start of formal talks between Canada's premiers at the Council of the Federation meeting underway today in St. Andrews, N.B.
Ford says both provinces are on "the exact same page" and Ontario will use every tool at its disposal to challenge a tax he says is bad for families and businesses.
Moe says a one-size-fits-all carbon tax fails to recognize the diverse nature of the Canadian economy.
Ford's newly elected government is scrapping the province's cap-and-trade program.
A federally imposed carbon price would start at $20 per tonne and increase to a level of $50 a tonne by 2022.
