

CTVNews.ca Staff





The family of a young Manitoba woman who died outside her home has taken their story to the inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women, to raise concerns that her death was never properly investigated.

The inquiry returned to Manitoba for the first time since last fall with a meeting in the northern community of Thompson, where commissioners heard the story of Dawn Anderson.

The body of Anderson was found in 2011 just a few metres from her front door in the small town of Leaf Rapids, Man. Her two children were inside the home at the time.

The RCMP said Anderson was intoxicated and died from exposure, but the family doesn’t believe it.

“My sister’s house was kind of in a mess,” Keith Anderson, Dawn’s brother, said in an APTN documentary that was played at the inquiry. “(The) phone (was) off the hook.”

The documentary detailed the family’s concerns with the RCMP investigation, including allegations that two men seen at her home weren’t questioned and footprints around the house weren’t examined.

The family also says Anderson’s barn was set on fire the next day. Police said it was arson, but unrelated to the case.

“That investigation never came,” said Lianna Anderson, Dawn’s sister. “It didn't come. The RCMP never investigated anything.”

In a statement to CTV News, Manitoba RCMP says its officers conducted a thorough investigation and a review of the case, and found no instance of neglect of duty by its officers.

Sheila North, Manitoba's northern grand chief, has been critical of the inquiry in the past and says now is the time to act.

“We know the stories,” she said. “We know the struggles and it's upon all of us and the inquiry to start identifying the reasons why these things keep happening.”

The inquiry has already recommended forming a police task force to reopen and review these types of police investigations.

With a report from CTV’s Manitoba Bureau Chief Jill Macyshon