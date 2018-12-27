

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX - Environment Canada is warning that a mixed bag of messy weather is headed for the Maritimes.

Special weather statements have been issued for all of Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island.

The national weather forecaster says a developing low pressure system is expected to track eastward across southern Quebec on Friday before passing north of the Maritimes on Saturday.

Snow is expected to begin over western New Brunswick on Friday morning and move eastward across that province throughout the day, as well as across Nova Scotia and P.E.I.

The snow is expected to change to ice pellets or freezing rain on Friday night.

Up to 15 centimetres of snow is expected in some areas, while areas along the Atlantic coast could also see up to 30 millimetres of rain.

Meanwhile, Newfoundland is expected to get hit with snow Friday night and into Saturday, as well as high winds.