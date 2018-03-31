

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Manitoba mother is thankful to be reunited with her daughter who’s been missing for two weeks.

Amber Mann, 20, went missing in Winnipeg’s West End on March 17, but was found on March 31.

On Saturday, Georgette Murphy, Mann’s mother, along with friends and family, travelled nearly an hour from their homes in the town of Beausejour to put up missing posters around Winnipeg in places where the young woman may have been.

The effort quickly paid off as a tip led the group to Mann.

“It was a huge relief,” Murphy told CTV Winnipeg. “I had hope that we would find her, but I didn’t think that we actually would.”

With a report from CTV Winnipeg’s Beth Macdonell