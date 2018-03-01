Missing Winnipeg brothers 'safely located': police
Winnipeg police are searching for missing brothers Justin and Marshall Tanner. (Photo: Winnipeg Police)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Thursday, March 1, 2018 11:24AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, March 1, 2018 12:17PM EST
Winnipeg police say two young brothers who went missing have been located.
Justin Tanner, 10, and Marshall Tanner, 6, were first reported missing Wednesday evening. They were spotted by someone on Thursday morning in the area of their school. Police later said the boys were “safely located.”
We are happy to report that both brothers have been safely located.— Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) March 1, 2018
