Missing Toronto woman with Alzheimer's has been found: police
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Wednesday, December 26, 2018 12:24PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, December 26, 2018 10:07PM EST
Toronto police say they have located a 75-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s who went missing on Christmas Eve.
Shirley Lee went missing around 9 p.m. on Dec. 24 near her home in the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Morningside Avenue in Scarborough, Ont.
She was located late on Boxing Day, not far from the command post the police had set up in their search for her.
“I’m just feeling a lot of relief,” Lee’s grandson, Chris Chase, told breaking news station CP24.
Drones were also used in the search for Lee and community members had volunteered to help.
Family members and police were concerned about Lee because of her health, age and the fact that she did not have her medication with her.
