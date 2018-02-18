

CTVNews.ca Staff





An Ontario woman is “so happy” after her 73-year-old mother was found injured but alive in a grocery store parking lot, three days after she went missing.

Susan Berry said her mother Carole was trying to go grocery shopping at a Food Basics store in Georgetown, Ont., on Thursday when she ended up falling.

Berry said her mother, who is from nearby Brampton, injured an already-bad knee during the fall, so she was unable to get very far from her vehicle.

A young man noticed Carole Berry on Sunday and called an ambulance, police said. The senior was taken to a Georgetown hospital.

Berry said her mother was dehydrated, weak and “slightly confused,” but she knows what happened.

“It’s just such a relief,” she said. “I am so happy.”

“My parents are coming up to their 50th wedding anniversary this year and they’re going to be able to celebrate that now,” she added.

Berry thanked the local Rotary Club, a church and the media for spreading the word about her missing mother. She told CP24 that she was able to speak to the young man who found her mother and thank him.

Peel Regional Police issued a statement thanking the public and the media for their help.

With reports from CTV Toronto and CP24