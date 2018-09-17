Missing scuba diver found dead in Lake Ontario: police
The body of a scuba diver who went missing in Lake Ontario off the shore of Toronto has been found, police say.
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, September 17, 2018 10:45AM EDT
Toronto police say they have found the body of a scuba diver who went missing in Lake Ontario on Sunday night.
Police say the man went missing after he and another man went diving in the water around 8 p.m. near the city's west end.
Police say one of the divers made it out of the water but the second did not resurface.
They say the marine unit continued the search for the diver, who is in his 40s, on Monday morning.
Police say the man's body was found around 9:30 a.m., and add that the incident is not considered suspicious.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Protesters rally outside Ont. legislature during rare midnight sitting
- Ontario premier to get NAFTA briefing in Washington this week
- Man arrested in B.C. after allegedly crossing border without stopping car
- Missing scuba diver found dead in Lake Ontario: police
- Man charged in connection to murder of Belgian tourist